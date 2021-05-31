34,462 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $57.12. 20,309,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,291,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

