3,678 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

