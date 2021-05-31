36Kr (KRKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 71.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.29%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

KRKR opened at $2.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

