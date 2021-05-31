4,429 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,429 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,114.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 46,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $97.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

