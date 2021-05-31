$545.42 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report sales of $545.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the lowest is $541.07 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $570.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock remained flat at $$15.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 579,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,394. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $1,460,149. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

