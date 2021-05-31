$6.80 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce sales of $6.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $9.60 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $16.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.90 million to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

NYSE NCLH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,343,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,704,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.