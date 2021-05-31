$63.75 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce $63.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.99 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $252.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $624,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 261,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,943,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,765 shares of company stock worth $6,984,907. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,506,000. Accenture plc bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,091,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCT traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 909,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,448. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -357.36.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

