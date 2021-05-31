636 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $333.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $228.76 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

