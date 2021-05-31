$679.50 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report sales of $679.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $696.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $655.40 million. IDEX reported sales of $561.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $222.66 on Monday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $145.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.