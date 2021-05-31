8,800 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,927,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,149,930. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $228.76 and a one year high of $342.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

