957 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 957 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $504.58 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.08 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

