A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

BAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday.

BAG traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 522 ($6.82). 126,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,256. The stock has a market capitalization of £584.79 million and a PE ratio of 30.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 520.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. A.G. BARR has a 12 month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,088 shares of company stock worth $4,005,170.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

