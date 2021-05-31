AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

