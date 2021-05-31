AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,863. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

