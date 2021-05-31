Abyss (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0483 on Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $656,328.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00084359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.01042801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.01 or 0.09700266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00091554 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

