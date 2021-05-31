Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 77.5% in May

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the April 29th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACCYY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Accor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Accor has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

