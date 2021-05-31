ACoconut Price Tops $0.84 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $184,089.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

