ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACVA. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.92. 385,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $519,000. Brown University bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $8,653,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $3,639,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $38,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $15,103,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

