ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

Shares of ADV stock opened at €10.78 ($12.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.80. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of €5.41 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of €11.30 ($13.29). The company has a market cap of $544.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.