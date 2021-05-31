AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Up 60.0% in May

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other AGBA Acquisition news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $368,550.00. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get AGBA Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGBA. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in AGBA Acquisition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AGBA Acquisition by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

AGBA stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. AGBA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 million, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.07.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About AGBA Acquisition

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.