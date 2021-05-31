Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIR. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.46 ($133.48).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €108.00 ($127.06) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €99.20 and its 200 day moving average is €94.43. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

