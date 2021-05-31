Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Albany International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

