Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NYSE AIN opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. Research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,479,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after purchasing an additional 219,694 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after buying an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

