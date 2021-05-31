Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 263,802 Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,802 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.14% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVC. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMVC opened at $9.75 on Monday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

