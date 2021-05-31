Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $402,000 Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 31.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.15. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. Analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

