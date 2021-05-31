Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS AGMJF opened at $14.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Algoma Central has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.10.
About Algoma Central
