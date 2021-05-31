Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,070 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,480 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,745 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.28. 644,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

