Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $176.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.55 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

