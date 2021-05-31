Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $340,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $185.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.