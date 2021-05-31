Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,991,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,984,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $88.89 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

