Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the April 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AWCMY opened at $5.22 on Monday. Alumina has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Get Alumina alerts:

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.