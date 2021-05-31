Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,223.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,316.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,207.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,398.20 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

