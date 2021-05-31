American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

AXL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. 762,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.58. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

