American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 3.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $68,954,000.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.