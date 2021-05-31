American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in American Express by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,988,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $281,204,000 after buying an additional 398,474 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.13. 2,437,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,614. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $160.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.