American International Group Inc. Invests $9.52 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 155,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $2,497,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $20,234,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.29.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,959 shares of company stock valued at $585,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.