America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of America’s Car-Mart worth $39,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $3,295,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of CRMT opened at $164.39 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $77.60 and a one year high of $177.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.