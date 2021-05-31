Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.26 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

