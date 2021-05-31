Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post sales of $9.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 billion and the lowest is $9.34 billion. American Express posted sales of $7.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 billion to $39.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.37 billion to $46.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.