Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post sales of $9.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 billion and the lowest is $9.34 billion. American Express posted sales of $7.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 billion to $39.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.37 billion to $46.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

