Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.62 billion. KB Home reported sales of $913.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $46.81. 727,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 338,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

