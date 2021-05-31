Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post $62.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.72 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $52.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $254.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $255.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $268.66 million to $276.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.