Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post sales of $331.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.61 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $146.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

