Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce sales of $82.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.60 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $76.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $328.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $331.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $334.80 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $336.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. 58,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,270. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

