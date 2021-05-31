Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post $4.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.71. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $3.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $20.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $23.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $462.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.67 and a 200 day moving average of $406.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $291.22 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.