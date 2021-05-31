Wall Street analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.73. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,089. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUR remained flat at $$21.69 during trading on Monday. 1,817,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,641. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.