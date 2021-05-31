Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is $0.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of ($1.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

RHP traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 197,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

