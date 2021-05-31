Analysts Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Target Price at $56.50

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHAT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $193,372.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $452,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,985,133.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,626 shares of company stock worth $9,397,313. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

