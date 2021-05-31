Analysts Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Target Price at $56.50

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHAT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $193,372.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $452,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,985,133.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,626 shares of company stock worth $9,397,313. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PHAT stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.14.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
Read More: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.