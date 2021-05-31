Analysts Set Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target at $20.78

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTLR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 166,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.