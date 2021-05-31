Analysts Set Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Target Price at GBX 1,966

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,966 ($25.69).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, May 7th.

LON:VCT traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,416 ($31.57). 96,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,599. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,370.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,262.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 39.03. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Martin Court purchased 415 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Insiders have acquired a total of 428 shares of company stock valued at $926,992 over the last 90 days.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

