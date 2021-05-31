Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Veracyte (VCYT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) recently:

5/27/2021 – Veracyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/26/2021 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/18/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

4/14/2021 – Veracyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 538,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Veracyte Inc alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.